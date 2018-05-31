St. Louis, Missouri (KRTS) Congressman William Lacy Clay hosted an event at the better Family Life Cultural Center in North St. Louis Wednesday. With June being National Gun Violence Awareness Month, a town hall meeting called, “A Community Conversation on Gun Violence” – was hosted by Clay. The event featured members of law enforcement, clergy, victims, and ex-offenders. Congressman Clay addressed a packed room: “It’s not normal, for children to be unable to go outside and play because of stray gunfire.” The group is also hosting a “United March Against Gun Violence”- scheduled for June 2nd at 10 am at the St. Alphonsus Rock on North Grand in St. Louis.