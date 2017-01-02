Governor-Elect Greitens Names MO Public Safety Director & Deputy Director

St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A southeast Missouri police chief and a St. Louis police captain will lead Missouri’s Department of Public Safety. Governor-Elect Eric Greitens has named Sikeston Police Chief and Public Safety Director Drew Juden as the new director of the Department of Public Safety, along with St. Louis Fire Captain Gregg Favre […]

Governor-Elect Eric Greitens has named Sikeston Police Chief and Public Safety Director Drew Juden as the new director of the Department of Public Safety, along with St. Louis Fire Captain Gregg Favre to serve as deputy director. The incoming governor made this announcement on Monday at Zisser Tire and Auto in north county. This is one of the businesses that was targeted during the Ferguson protests in 2014.

Greitens had some harsh words for the political leadership during those protests. “While our politicians failures made us a national embarrassment, I know that together we can become a national example.”

Juden also shared in this criticism. “The tragedy that happened here in Ferguson, it will not happen on my watch. It will not happen on our watch. It is something that we have vowed that we will never go through again as a state. To my brothers and sisters in the public safety profession, I can promise you from this day forward, we will have your back.”

Greitens also says that a Blue Alert system will be established. This will alert the public of any attacks on law enforcement.