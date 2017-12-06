JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he’s grateful to President Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Missouri’s first Jewish governor praised the decision in a Wednesday tweet. He said he also spoke with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday and congratulated him and the president on the move.

The move breaks with decades of U.S. foreign policy. And the president is defying warnings from global leaders that it would it more difficult to achieve a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians.

Greitens’ spokesman Parker Briden on Wednesday didn’t immediately provide details on why Greitens supports the move despite concern from some global leaders.