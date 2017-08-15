Governor Hosted Israel Ambassador For Business Roundtable

Creve Couer, MO (KTRS) Governor Eric Greitens is hoping to enhance Missouri’s economic relationship with Israel. On Tuesday, the Governor hosted the Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer during his visit to the St. Louis area. They participated in a business roundtable at the Danforth Plant Science Center. Greitens said healthcare, cyber security, […]

Creve Couer, MO (KTRS) Governor Eric Greitens is hoping to enhance Missouri’s economic relationship with Israel.

On Tuesday, the Governor hosted the Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer during his visit to the St. Louis area. They participated in a business roundtable at the Danforth Plant Science Center. Greitens said healthcare, cyber security, and agriculture are the areas that are being looked at to strengthen this partnership.

“Missouri is one of the leaders in agriculture technology today as is the state of Israel. So part of the discussion is how we can enhance those relationships in agriculture technology.” said Greitens.

Dermer agreed that the future of this partnership will be profitable.

“I frankly did not know how important agriculture and ag tech is to this economy. I think we’re if not the best in the world, we’re one of the best in the world in that area.” said Dermer

“I think Israel is going to be a great resource.” Dermer added.

Dermer said he is looking forward to the Governor making a trip to Israel later this year.

The ambassador’s visit wrapped with a dinner at the Governor’s mansion.