St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Missouri’s new governor just wrapped up his two-day state listening tour.

Governor Mike Parson’s last stop on Wednesday was in St. Louis at the city’s Cortex Innovation District. Parson spoke with business and community leaders on a number of issues, including education, infrastructure, and the state’s workforce development.

“It’s the same problem trying to get good qualified people to come to the state and be qualified to go to work and to maintain those people. How do we attract those young men and women to come here and do business in Missouri.” Parson said

This was Parson’s first St. Louis appearance since taking office after the resignation of embattled former Governor Eric Greitens.