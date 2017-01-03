Governor Nixon’s term marked by budget cuts, disasters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s outgoing Democratic governor says he’s made plenty of “solid accomplishments” during his two terms as the chief executive.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Gov. Jay Nixon cites increased funding for education and mental health services and billions of spending cuts that have helped keep the budget in balance as tax revenues declined from a recession.

There also have been other events that have shaped Nixon’s tenure. He’s had to manage numerous natural disasters. Most notable was the 2011 Joplin tornado that killed 161 people. Nixon generally drew good reviews for his presence in Joplin.

But Nixon received lots of criticism during the state’s response to protests, looting and arson following the August 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Nixon is leaving office Jan. 9.