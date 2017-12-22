SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted 10 petitions for clemency and denied 78 other requests.

The Republican’s office announced the clemencies Friday. The petitions granted were for crimes including retail theft, burglary and drug possession. Some of the cases are decades old, and none of the people were sentenced to prison for their crimes. In most cases they were sentenced to probation.

People whose clemency petitions are granted may go to court to try to have their criminal record expunged. All have undergone a recent criminal background check through an Illinois law enforcement data system.

Rauner announced last year that he’d eliminated a backlog of thousands of clemency requests he inherited from previous governors.