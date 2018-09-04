St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Governor Mike Parson is expressing concern over the so-called police exclusion list issued by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Parson said this also impacts victims of crime,

“You also have victims out there and are you taking away their rights as victims on whether you’re going to prosecute.” Parson said.

Parson also said he believes this is “beyond the scope of Gardner’s job.”

Last week, Gardner said she would not prosecute suspected criminals if any of those officers are deemed critical to such prosecutions. She hasn’t given a reason for this action, other than indicating credibility concerns.