Governor Will Break From Tradition In First State Of The State Address

Jefferson City, MO Missouri’s new governor is expected to break from tradition by not presenting his budget proposal during his first State of The State Address this evening.
Instead Governor Eric Greitens is expected to outline his plan for creating more jobs, public safety, and education. Parker Briden, a spokesperson for Greitens says he will also touch on so-called labor reform, which likely means a right to work law, something that was strongly emphasized during his campaign.
Briden also says other topics Greitens will discuss include restrictions on liability lawsuits to help businesses, changing tax credit policies, paring down state regulations and “civil service reform.”
