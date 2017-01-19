Greitens announces new Department of Natural Resources head

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The commissioner of Indiana’s Department of Environmental Management will move to Missouri to lead the Department of Natural Resources under Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens announced Wednesday that Carol Comer will be the newest addition to his cabinet. Comer worked under Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who will be sworn in Friday […]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The commissioner of Indiana’s Department of Environmental Management will move to Missouri to lead the Department of Natural Resources under Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens announced Wednesday that Carol Comer will be the newest addition to his cabinet. Comer worked under Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who will be sworn in Friday as vice president.

In a video posted to Greitens’ Facebook and Twitter accounts, Comer touted her success in partnering Indiana’ environmental department with economic organizations to promote business and investment.

Greitens said Comer will be a “champion both for our environment and our economy.”