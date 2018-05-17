JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A campaign attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is suggesting a former aide took a donor list of a veterans’ charity and shared it with a political group opposing Greitens.

The allegation made Thursday by attorney Catherine Hanaway seeks to turn around allegations that Greitens used a donor list of The Mission Continues for his 2016 campaign without the permission of the charity he founded.

Hanaway released a December 2015 email from a Greitens’ campaign staffer confirming she used the charity donor list for political fundraising. But the email also speculates that former campaign manager Danny Laub took the charity donor list and shared it with a group called Patriots for America that opposed Greitens’ candidacy.

Laub’s attorneys said he didn’t do so and was “offended at the baseless allegations.”

