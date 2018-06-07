St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The agreement between former Governor Eric Greitens and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office in the computer tampering case has been unsealed.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner previously released most the stipulations of the agreement to drop the charge alleging Greitens misused a charity donor list to raise money for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign. As part of that agreement, he resigned as governor last week.

However, the provision where he agreed there was enough evidence for trial had been redacted. The Missouri attorney general’s office determined Tuesday the full agreement is an open record that must be made public.

Line 1, now unsealed says, “Counsel for the defendant, on behalf of the defendant, stipulate that the State has sufficient evidence to constitute a submissible case…”

Then the final line just made public says — “Defendant’s stipulation in paragraph 1 hereof regarding the complaint… shall be sealed and shall not be made public by any party unless defendant commits a new offense or engages in public comment contrary to the stipulation.