Ferguson, MO (KTRS) Construction is underway for a new teen center in Ferguson.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning on Teen Center of Excellence.The $12.4 million facility along West Florissant will offer afterschool and summer programs to teens and youth in the north county area.It will include a nutrition education center, an outdoor garden, an art studio, and a gym.

It’s expected to be open in time for the 2019/2020 school year.