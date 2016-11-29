Group Offers To Pay Public Portion Of Proposed MLS Stadium

Dan Cordes spoke with McGraw Milhaven about the recent development. Listen to the full interview:
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A group of investors is offering to pay for the public portion of the proposed Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.
Dan Cordes, the C-E-O of Foundry St. Louis has written a letter to SC STL proposing to cover $80-million of the construction cost. Leaders with SC STL have been working to place a tax on the April ballot to fund approximately 40 percent or less of the stadium’s construction costs.
The entire project is expected to cost $200-million.
There’s no word on whether or not SC STL has responded to the letter.
