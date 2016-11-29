Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Group Offers To Pay Public Portion Of Proposed MLS Stadium

Group Offers To Pay Public Portion Of Proposed MLS Stadium

Dan Cordes spoke with McGraw Milhaven about the recent development. Listen to the full interview:

2016/11/29 10:24 AM

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)   A group of investors is offering to pay for the public portion of the proposed Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Dan Cordes, the C-E-O of Foundry St. Louis has written a letter to SC STL proposing to cover $80-million of the construction cost. Leaders with SC STL have been working to place a tax on the April ballot to fund approximately 40 percent or less of the stadium’s construction costs.

The entire project is expected to cost $200-million.

There’s no word on whether or not SC STL has responded to the letter.

