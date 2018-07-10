St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The idea Judge Brett Kavanaugh serving on the U.S. Supreme Court is not sitting well with several local groups.

The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis hosted a National Day of Action Press Conference outside of the old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Representatives from several organizations, including NARAL Pro Choice Missouri, Missouri Healthcare for All, and Advancement Project:spoke out against President Donald Trump’s pick for the high court.

The reversal of Roe vs Wade is high on the list of concerns as expressed by Alison Drieth, the executive director of NARAL Pro-choice Missouri, “We know that Judge Kavanaugh will gut Roe v. Wade. He’s already said it in his dissents when he went against immigrant women who needed abortion services.”

Voting rights, labor rights, and the Affordable Care Act were among the other issues of concern expressed at the press conference.

The organizations are calling Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill not to support Kavanaugh.

McCaskill said in a released statement said she looks forward to “thoroughly examining” Kavanaugh’s record. She’s asking supporters of her re-election campaign to fill out a survey outlining their thoughts on Trump’s nominee.

Blunt released the following statement in response to the President’s nominee: “Judge Kavanaugh is a highly-qualified nominee with an outstanding legal background. I look forward to learning more about his judicial record and talking with him about his judicial philosophy as the confirmation process moves forward.”