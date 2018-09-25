The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Senate Majority PAC and Priorities USA Action plan to spend “seven figures” in Missouri, Florida, Indiana, North Dakota and Arizona. In Missouri, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill faces a tough challenge from Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Democrats behind the targeted digital messages say they are making sure that their voters will be enthused to vote in 2018, even though it’s not a presidential election year. They point to the precedent of Alabama, where Democrat Doug Jones won a special Senate race last year with the help of black voters.