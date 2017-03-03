Gun, hunting equipment company to expand in central Missouri

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A gun and hunting equipment company plans to open a new distribution and operations facility in central Missouri that could employee several hundred people. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced the expansion plans Thursday for American Outdoor Brands Corp. in a Facebook video that features the former Navy SEAL governor firing […]

2017/03/03 3:25 AM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A gun and hunting equipment company plans to open a new distribution and operations facility in central Missouri that could employee several hundred people.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced the expansion plans Thursday for American Outdoor Brands Corp. in a Facebook video that features the former Navy SEAL governor firing guns – much like he did in his campaign ads.

Greitens says the $55 million, 500,000 square-foot facility could bring 325 new jobs to the Columbia area.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development says the company could receive more than $7.5 million of state incentives if it meets job-creation goals.

American Outdoor Brands is the parent company of Smith & Wesson Corp. In 2014, it bought Columbia-based Battenfeld Technologies, which employees about 100 people there.

