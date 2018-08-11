St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are on the lookout for gunmen targeting a north St. Louis gas station.

The St. Louis Police Department released a surveillance video showing several people firing weapons in the parking lot at the Energy Express Travel Center Phillips 66 gas station on North Broadway and Grand. The video was taken on July 4. No one was injured in the gunfire.

Police say they are stepping up security in the area. Anyone with any information should call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.