ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus party bus and popular downtown St. Louis promoter Mike Arnold has passed away from injuries he suffered in attempted carjacking last weekend. He was 54.

The two suspects arrested and charged in the carjacking last Saturday remain in custody but the prosecutor’s office has not yet announced what additional charges may be filed now that Arnold has died. Charges of assault, first degree robbery and armed criminal action are filed against 20-year-old Curtis Allford of the 21-hundred block of Bellevue Avenue. 18-year-old Jana Stowers of East St. Louis is charged with armed criminal action and robbery in the incident. Police say the two were trying to carjack a truck and ran over Arnold and another witness. The suspects were captured shortly afterward. (Photo courtesy of Fox 2 News.)