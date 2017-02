Hacker Kevin Mitnick Talks About How To Be Safe Online In An Age Of Big Data

Hacker Kevin Mitnick joined John Carney to talk about how to be safe in the age of Big Brother and Big Data. Kevin Mitnick has a new book talking about this named “The Art of Invisibility.”

Hacker Kevin Mitnick joined John Carney to talk about how to be safe in the age of Big Brother and Big Data. Kevin Mitnick has a new book talking about this named “The Art of Invisibility.”

By Brady Hempen