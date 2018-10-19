(Associate Press) St. Louis Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley used Thursday night’s debate to paint Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill as too liberal for the increasingly red state of Missouri. McCaskill hammered her challenger over his positions on health care and said Trump’s wall was unnecessary. The two squared-off about Federal Tax-cuts and pre-existing healthcare medical conditions. The St. Louis debate was the last one before the November Mid-term elections. You can watch the whole debate on KETC Channel 9 website.