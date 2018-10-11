MO (AP) The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri has canceled an event with a preacher who once called for government regulation of homosexuality. The Kansas City Star reports that Attorney General Josh Hawley was set to appear Wednesday with Texas pastor David Barton. The newspaper asked the campaign Tuesday whether Hawley agreed with Barton’s views. Barton has compared the LGBT rights movement to Nazism. Hours later, the campaign said the event was cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.