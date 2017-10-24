JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is tapping former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal’s chief of staff to lead his U.S. Senate campaign.

The Republican picked Kyle Plotkin to manage his 2018 campaign for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat. Plotkin was Jindal’s chief of staff and later his spokesman in 2015 during the former Republican governor’s failed presidential bid.

Plotkin went on to work at global management consulting firm McKinsey and Company, which has done work for the Pentagon. He last worked at the Washington, D.C.-area political consulting group Purple Strategies.