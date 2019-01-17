Hazelwood, MO (KTRS) A Hazelwood man is facing child sexual abuse charges after an undercover sting operation.

Police say 39-year-old Raymond Nugen allegedly made contact with a woman to have her bring her 5-year-old child to a motel for sex. That woman turned out to be an undercover detective. Nugen is charged with one count of enticement of a child.

Police believe there may be other victims. If you have any information on the case or believe that you or a loved one was a victim, you’re asked to contact the county’s Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).