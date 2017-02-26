Historic North St. Louis Home Moved For Construction Of New NGA Headquarters

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) It’s not everyday that you see a historic home traveling down the street. That was the case on Sunday when crews relocated the childhood home of 81-year-old Charlesetta Taylor. The three-story home was moved from where the new NGA headquarters is to be built in north St. Louis. Taylor was there […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) It’s not everyday that you see a historic home traveling down the street. That was the case on Sunday when crews relocated the childhood home of 81-year-old Charlesetta Taylor.

The three-story home was moved from where the new NGA headquarters is to be built in north St. Louis. Taylor was there to watch her 300 ton home move seven-tenths of a mile from its original location at 2530 North Market to 2200 St. Louis Avenue.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s just amazing.You can’t visualize a house moving down the street until you actually see it.” Taylor laughed.

“We’re just so thankful and so grateful.” added Taylor.

Taylor has lived in the home since she was 10-years-old. Taylor chose to have all 300 tons of her home moved rather than accept a buyout offer from the city. “Money just doesn’t buy everything and the love and the harmony and the traditions, we want to keep it. I said to them publicly you don’t have enough money to buy my house.” said. Taylor

Crews say its expected that Taylor will be able to move back into her home at its new location by April.

Taylor said she and her family are planning a big celebration. “We’re planning a praise party to give God all the glory when it’s there.”