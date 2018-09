A man is murdered during a home invasion overnight.

Northwoods Interim Police Chief John Buchannan says a 69-year-old man was fatally shot after his front door was kicked in. This happened at 4312 Edgewood around 1 a.m.. There was also a woman and child inside the home but they were unharmed. Buchannan says they are looking for one suspect who was wearing a mask. No word on motive at this time.

