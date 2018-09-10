Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was in the St. Louis area on Monday.

Neilsen spoke at the Election Security Summit being held at World Wide Technology in Marylands Heights. She said while the Russian government made a “blazon” attempted to interfere in the 2016 elections, “we have no evidence that votes were altered.”

“Any attempt to interfere with our election, successful or unsuccessful is a direct attack on our democracy.” said Neilsen.

Missouri Secratary of State Jay Ashcroft is joining a bipartisan group of Secretaries of State from across the country for the two-day summit.

“With heightened scrutiny of election security, we want to provide the assurance that – as always – state election authorities are leading the way, and we continue to work together to protect elections,” Ashcroft said. “We are bringing together officials at each level of government to come away with useable, actionable takeaways to continue securing elections.”

Other Secretaries of State that will be in attendance include Kyle Ardoin (LA), Barbara Cegavske (NV), Matt Dunlap (ME), Tre Hargett (TN), Rolando Pablos (TX), Paul Pate (IA), Maggie Toulouse Oliver (NM), Mac Warner (WV) and Kim Wyman (WA).