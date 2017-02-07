Homicide called to investigate Monday night shooting

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives have been called to investigate a late Monday night shooting.

Police report that a female victim was found dead in between Union Blvd and Raymond Ave in the Academy neighborhood.

The woman’s body was found around 10:20 pm and appears to be the victim of a shooting.

No Further details have been released at this time.