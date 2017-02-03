Homicide detectives called to Florissant shooting

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/02/03 1:57 AM
( KTRS ) Homicide detectives have been called to investigate a fatal shooting in Florissant.

Police report that the shooting took place around 8:50 pm in the 1300 block of Stonebury Court. Upon arrival officers found 20 yr old Antwoine Robinson dead inside a home. He had been shot multiple times.

At this time no further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.

