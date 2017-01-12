Homicide detectives called to Goodfellow Blvd Wednesday night

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say the male victim was shot just after 10 pm Wednesday night on Goodfellow Blvd near I-70 and pronounced dead at the scene. At this time no further details have been released.

