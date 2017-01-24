Homicide detectives called to scene in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives have been requested to investigate an incident in north St. Louis. Police report that a black male was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, in 2500 block of N. 21st St around 9:45 pm Monday night. The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

