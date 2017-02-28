Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Homicide detectives called to shooting in Bevo Mill neighborhood

Homicide detectives called to shooting in Bevo Mill neighborhood

Local

Homicide detectives called to shooting in Bevo Mill neighborhood

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. Police say the shooting took place in the 4200 block of Neosho just after 7:15pm Monday night. The victim is male and was found dead at the scene. No further details have been released.

Written by:
2017/02/28 2:50 AM
Homicide detectives called to shooting in Bevo Mill neighborhood

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Police say the shooting took place in the 4200 block of Neosho just after 7:15pm Monday night.

The victim is male and was found dead at the scene. No further details have been released.

Tagged: , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!