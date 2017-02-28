Homicide detectives called to shooting in Bevo Mill neighborhood

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. Police say the shooting took place in the 4200 block of Neosho just after 7:15pm Monday night. The victim is male and was found dead at the scene. No further details have been released.
