Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Homicide detectives called to shooting in Walnut Park West neighborhood

Homicide detectives called to shooting in Walnut Park West neighborhood

Local

Homicide detectives called to shooting in Walnut Park West neighborhood

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Acme just after 10:30pm last night. One female victim was shot in the leg and taken to hospital. Another victim, a male, was also shot. Police only say that he remained at the […]

Written by:
2017/03/09 2:50 AM
Homicide detectives called to shooting in Walnut Park West neighborhood

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Acme just after 10:30pm last night.

One female victim was shot in the leg and taken to hospital. Another victim, a male, was also shot. Police only say that he remained at the scene.

The identities of those involved has not been released at this time.

Tagged: , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!