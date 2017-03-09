Homicide detectives called to shooting in Walnut Park West neighborhood

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Acme just after 10:30pm last night. One female victim was shot in the leg and taken to hospital. Another victim, a male, was also shot. Police only say that he remained at the […]
( KTRS ) Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting Wednesday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Acme just after 10:30pm last night.
One female victim was shot in the leg and taken to hospital. Another victim, a male, was also shot. Police only say that he remained at the scene.
The identities of those involved has not been released at this time.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.