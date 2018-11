St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating following a shooting in North St. Louis Sunday. According to investigators, the shooting occurred just after 9 PM in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood near the Halls Ferry Circle. An unconscious male in his 20’s was transported to an area hospital. No additional information is available at this time. If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers.