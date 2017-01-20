Homicide detectives investigating early Thursday morning shooting

( KTRS ) St. Louis Homicide detectives have now taken over investigation of a early Thursday morning shooting. Not much information has been released about the shooting. Police are only saying that it took place around 2:20 am in the 800 block of Canaan. The victim was taken to hospital, but later died form their injuries. […]

( KTRS ) St. Louis Homicide detectives have now taken over investigation of a early Thursday morning shooting.

Not much information has been released about the shooting. Police are only saying that it took place around 2:20 am in the 800 block of Canaan.

The victim was taken to hospital, but later died form their injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the authorities.