Homicide investigators called to shooting on N. Euclid

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives have been called to investigate a Wednesday night shooting. At this time police are only saying that someone was fatally shot juts before 10 pm in the 900 block of North Euclid in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to contact the police.

