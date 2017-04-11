Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Homicide unit investigating shooting in north St. Louis

Homicide unit investigating shooting in north St. Louis

2017/04/11 2:34 AM
Homicide unit investigating shooting in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives have been called to handle a shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say the victim, a male in his 40’s, was shot multiple times in the 4800 block of St. Louis Ave just after 5pm Monday.

The man was rushed to hospital. No further details have been released.

