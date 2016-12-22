Horse Drowns In Missouri River After Freak Accident

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

2016/12/22
St. Charles, MO  (KTRS)  It’s being called a freak accident after a horse pulling a carriage on the St. Charles Riverfront drowned in the Missouri River.

Authorities say the horse became startled and took off and ran into the Missouri River late Wednesday night. No one was in the carriage at the time of the incident.

The horse and the carriage are owned by the St. Louis Carriage Company.

