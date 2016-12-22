Horse drowns in Missouri River after running off in St. Charles

Police say a horse drowned late Wednesday night after it ran into the Missouri River. Fox 2 news reports the incident happened around 10:15pm last night on South Riverside Drive in St. Charles. The horse apparently became spooked and took off while the carriage was still attached. No one was in the carriage at the […]
Police say a horse drowned late Wednesday night after it ran into the Missouri River.
Fox 2 news reports the incident happened around 10:15pm last night on South Riverside Drive in St. Charles. The horse apparently became spooked and took off while the carriage was still attached.
No one was in the carriage at the time. Several vehicles were damaged in the incident.
