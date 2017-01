Howie Mandel Talks About “Caraoke Showdown”

Howie Mandel joined John Carney to talk about his latest work with “Caraoke Showdown.” Howie is executive producer and Craig Robinson hosts the show. It will premiere tonight at 9:30pm on SPIKE.

Howie Mandel joined John Carney to talk about his latest work with “Caraoke Showdown.” Howie is executive producer and Craig Robinson hosts the show. It will premiere tonight at 9:30pm on SPIKE.

By Brady Hempen