HSMO Rescues 38 Dogs And Cats From Southeast Missouri

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Thirty-eight dogs and cats are being cared for at the Humane Society of Missouri after being rescued Thursday from a self-proclaimed animal sanctuary in southeast Missouri.

Humane Society officials say the animals were living in filthy and overcrowded conditions at the unlicensed facility in Ripley County. A concerned citizen called the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline alerting investigators to substandard conditions in the residence where most of the animals and two people were living.

Humane officials say animal cruelty investigators wore respirators inside the residence and, even with that protection, vacated several times during the rescue due to the strong smell of urine.

“There is no excuse for keeping defenseless animals in such horrid conditions,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “We are glad we can bring these puppies, dogs and cats to safety. Our expert veterinary and shelter staff will do everything we can to rehabilitate them and find them the loving homes they deserve.”

The animals’ agreed to surrender custody of the dogs and cats to the Humane Society of Missouri.

The majority of the dogs are puppies from three litters: newborns, 8-week and 9-week old beagle and hound mixes. The adult dogs are medium to large mixed breeds.

The animals will be available for adoption once they have medical clearance.

To aid in their recovery, the Humane Society of Missouri is requesting donations of cat and dog toys, long-cut shredded paper, newspapers, towels, blankets and sheets. Donations may be dropped off at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. adoption center, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63110. Monetary donations to provide for the animals’ care may be made at www.hsmo.org or by calling 314-951-1542.