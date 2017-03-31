Human remains are those of Berkeley woman missing 5 months

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) – Police say human remains found last month in the St. Louis suburb of Kinloch are those of a 25-year-old woman missing since October.

Monica Elaine Sykes of Berkeley went missing in October. Volunteer searchers found human remains in a desolate area of Kinloch on Feb. 4. A cause of death has not been determined.

DNA confirmed the identity.

Police have called a man Sykes was dating a person of interest. The man has been in custody for several weeks on a probation violation. As of Thursday afternoon, no charges have been filed.