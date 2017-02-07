Human Remains Found In St. Charles County

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/02/07 10:26 AM
St. Charles County, MO  (KTRS)  Police are investigating after a grisly discovery in St. Charles County.

Police say a passerby noticed a burning pile in a field just off of Highway 94 near Blase Station Road Monday afternoon. Firefighters responded and discovered human remains in the fire.

Police are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3002.

