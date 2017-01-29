Hundreds Protest Against President’s Travel Ban At Lambert

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Hundreds of people are protesting President Donald Trump’s suspension of refugee entry into the U.S. at the St. Louis area’s main airport. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sunday’s protest at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport is proceeding peacefully. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit earlier Sunday on challenging airport […]

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Hundreds of people are protesting President Donald Trump’s suspension of refugee entry into the U.S. at the St. Louis area’s main airport.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sunday’s protest at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport is proceeding peacefully. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit earlier Sunday on challenging airport restrictions on demonstrations. The case hasn’t gotten a hearing but the protest proceeded anyway.

Airport spokesman Jeff Lea says airport officials decided not to limit the number of protesters, but they requested that demonstrators remain outside the Terminal 1 building.

Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked weekend protests around the country.