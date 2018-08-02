Eureka, MO (KTRS) Over a dozen people are being questioned by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a traffic stop in Eureka.

Authorities say the Missouri Highway Patrol pulled over a van occupied by 15 people around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-44 near the Six Flags. That’s when the driver and a passenger took off on foot. None of the occupants spoke English or had documentation. One of those occupants has been taken into custody.

ICE was called in and transported those individuals to its St. Louis office to determine their immigration status.