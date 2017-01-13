Ice Storm Warning Prompts School Closings Throughout The Region

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An ice storm warning remains in effect for the region. This has prompted dozens of school closings for Friday. We have those closures listed below. SCHOOL CLOSINGS: ALEX Recovery School Desloge | CLOSED Abiding Savior Lutheran School | CLOSED Academy at Day Spring | CLOSED Academy of St. Louis – Chesterfield […]
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An ice storm warning remains in effect for the region.
This has prompted dozens of school closings for Friday. We have those closures listed below.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS:
ALEX Recovery School Desloge | CLOSED
Abiding Savior Lutheran School | CLOSED
Academy at Day Spring | CLOSED
Academy of St. Louis – Chesterfield | CLOSED
Academy of the Sacred Heart | CLOSED
Affton Christian Kids Preschool | CLOSED
Affton School District | CLOSED
Al Manara Academy | CLOSED
Al Salam Day School | CLOSED
All Saints School in St. Peters | CLOSED
Althoff Catholic HS | CLOSED
Alton Catholic Children’s Home | CLOSED
Alton Dist. 11 | CLOSED
American Trade School | CLOSED
Annunziata School | CLOSED
Apprende High School | CLOSED
Apprende Private School | CLOSED
Aquinas Institute of Theology | CLOSED
Arcadia Valley R 2 | CLOSED
Ascension School in Chesterfield | CLOSED
Assumption in O’Fallon MO | CLOSED
Assumption on Mattis Road | CLOSED
Atonement Lutheran School | CLOSED
Autumn Hill State School | CLOSED
B.W. Robinson School MSSD 23 | CLOSED
Barat Academy | CLOSED
Bayless Schools | CLOSED
Belleville Dist. 118 | CLOSED
Belleville THSD 201 | CLOSED
Berean Christian School | CLOSED
Bethalto District 8 Schools | CLOSED
Bethel Christian Academy | CLOSED
Bishop DuBourg H.S. | CLOSED
Blessed Sacrament Belleville | CLOSED
Boncl R 10 | CLOSED
Bond County Dist. 2 | CLOSED
Boonslick State School | CLOSED
Broadcast Center | CLOSED
Brooklyn – Lovejoy 188 | CLOSED
Brownstown CUSD 201 | CLOSED
Brussels School Dist. 42 | CLOSED
Bunker Hill School Dist. | CLOSING AT 12:30
CAE Day Services | CLOSED
CBC High School | CLOSED
CCSI / Beck School of Nursing | CLOSED
Cahokia Dist. 187 | CLOSED
Calhoun Dist
Campbell Montessori School | CLOSED
Cardinal Ritter College Prep | CLOSED
Carlinville Dist. 1 | CLOSING AT 1:30 PM
Center for Autism Bldg. 1 & 2 | CLOSED
Centerville R 1 Schools | CLOSED
Central Institute for the Deaf | CLOSED
Central R 3 Park Hills | CLOSED
Central School Dist. 104 | CLOSED
Centralia High School | CLOSED
Chamberlain College of Nursing | CLOSED
Chaminade College Prep. | CLOSED
Chester School Dist. 139 | CLOSED
Chesterfield Montessori | CLOSED
Children’s Ctr. at St. Andrews UMC | CLOSED
Christ Community Lutheran | CLOSED
Christ Our Savior Lutheran HS | CLOSED
Christian Academy of St. Louis | CLOSED
Christian Outreach School | CLOSED
Christ the King | CLOSED
Churchill Center and School | CLOSED
Clayton School District | CLOSED
Clinton Co. School Consortium | CLOSED
Clopton Pike County R 3 | CLOSED
Collinsville Dist. 10 | CLOSED
Columbia College St. Louis | CAMPUS IS CLOSED
Columbia Community Dist. 4 | CLOSED
Community Christian Academy | CLOSED
Community School | CLOSED
Comtrea | CLOSED
Confluence Academy ALL Campuses | CLOSED
Coordinated Youth School | CLOSED
Covenant Christian School | CLOSED
Crave Beauty Academy | CLOSED
Crawford Co. R 1 Bourbon | CLOSED
Crawford Co. R 2 Cuba | CLOSED
Creative Touch Cosmetology School | CLOSED
Crosspoint Christian School | CLOSED
Crossroads College Prep School | CLOSED
Crystal City Public Schools | CLOSED
De Smet Jesuit High School | CLOSED
Delta Gamma Center | CLOSED
Dent – Phelps R-3 | CLOSED
Desoto School District | CLOSED
Discovery School | CLOSED
Dunklin R 5 | CLOSED
Dupo Dist. 196 | CLOSED
EAGLE College Prep | CLOSED
ECH Early Education Center | CLOSED
Early Childhood Prep School | CLOSED
East Alton Dist. 13 | CLOSED
East Alton Wood River Dist. 14 | CLOSED
East Central College | CLOSED
East St.Louis Charter School | CLOSED
East St. Louis District 189 | CLOSED
Edwardsville Dist. 7 | CLOSED
Electus Academy | CLOSED
Elsberry R 2 | CLOSED
Evangelical School Godfrey | CLOSED
FFC Academy | CLOSED
Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED
Ferguson – Florissant School Dist. | CLOSED
Festus R 6 Schools | CLOSED
First Baptist Academy O’Fallon IL | CLOSED
First Baptist Christian Academy | CLOSED
Fontbonne University | CLOSED
Forsyth School | CLOSED
Fort Zumwalt | CLOSED
Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED
Francis Howell School Dist. | CLOSED
Franklin Co. Trans. Council | CLOSED
Franklin County R 2 | CLOSED
Fredericktown R 1 | CLOSED
Freeburg Dist. 70 | CLOSED
Freeburg H.S. Dist. 77 | CLOSED
Gasconade County R 2 | CLOSED
Gateway Wheeler St. School | CLOSED
Gibault Catholic High School | CLOSED
Gillespie School Dist. #7 | CLOSING AT 12:30
Good Shepherd Lutheran School Collinsville | CLOSED
Good Shepherd in Hazelwood | CLOSED
Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSED
Grace Chapel Lutheran School | CLOSED
Grace Hill Head Start | CLOSED
Grand Center Arts Academy | CLOSED
Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED
Granite City School Dist | CLOSED
Great Circle School | CLOSED
Greenville College | CLOSING AT 11:00 AM
Hancock Place Schools | CLOSED
Hapkido USA Wentzville | No Friday PM Classes
Harmony Emge Dist. 175 | CLOSED
Harris Stowe State College | CLOSED
Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls | CLOSED
Hazelwood School District | CLOSED
Hermann Public Schools | CLOSED
Hickey College | CLOSED
High Mount Dist. 116 | CLOSED
Highland Community Dist. 5 | CLOSED
Hillcrest SDA School | CLOSED
Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED
Holy Cross Catholic School Cuba | CLOSED
Holy Cross Lutheran School Collinsville | CLOSED
Holy Family School Granite City | CLOSED
Holy Redeemer School | CLOSED
Holy Rosary Warrenton | CLOSED
Holy Trinity in St. Ann | CLOSED
Hope Lutheran School St. Ann | CLOSED
Hope Lutheran in High Ridge | CLOSED
HopeMark Preschool | CLOSED
Illinois Ctr for Autism Fairview Hts | CLOSED
Illinois Ctr for Autism Pasta Fare | CLOSED
Illinois Ctr for Autsim Belleville | CLOSED
Immacolata School | CLOSED
Immaculate Conception Old Monroe | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran School Wentzville | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran St. Charles | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran in Rosebud | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran in Washington | CLOSED
Incarnate Word – Chesterfield | CLOSED
JTC Academy All Campuses | CLOSED
Jefferson College | CLOSED JAN 13 & 14
Jefferson County R 7 | CLOSED
Jennings School District | CLOSED
Jersey Dist. 100 | CLOSED
John Burroughs School | CLOSED
KIPP St. Louis | CLOSED
Kaplan University | CLOSED
Kingston K 14 | CLOSED
Kirkwood School District | CLOSED
Kirkwood United Methodist PreSchool | CLOSED
La Salle Middle School | CLOSED
Ladue Schools | CLOSED
Lafayette Preparatory Academy | CLOSED
Lebanon Dist. 9 Schools | CLOSED
Legacy Christian Academy Caseyville | CLOSED
Lewis and Clark Comm. College | CLOSED
Liberty Christian Wright City | CLOSED
Lifelong Learning Institute | CLOSED
Lift for Life Academy | CLOSED
Lindbergh ECE | CLOSED
Lindbergh School District | CLOSED
Little Flower School | CLOSED
Living Water Academy | CLOSED
Living Word Christian School | CLOSED
Logan University | CLOSED
Logos School | CLOSED
Lonedell R 14 | CLOSED
Louisiana R 2 | CLOSED
Lutheran H.S. – North | E-Learning Day
Lutheran HS in St. Charles Co. | CLOSED
MICDS | CLOSED
Madison Comm. Dist. 12 | CLOSED
Mapaville State School No. 2 | CLOSED
Maplewood Richmond Heights Schools | CLOSED
Marquette Catholic H.S. in Alton | CLOSED
Mary Queen of Peace | CLOSED
Maryville Christian School | CLOSED
Mascoutah Dist. 19 | CLOSED
McKendree Univ. at Scott AFB | CLOSED
McKendree University | CLOSED
Mehlville School District | CLOSED
Menta Academy – Belleville | CLOSED
Meramec Valley R 3 | CLOSED
Messiah Lutheran School Weldon Spring | CLOSED
Metro-East Lutheran High School | CLOSED
Millstadt CCSD 160 | CLOSED
Miriam Learning Center | CLOSED
Miriam School | CLOSED
Mississippi Valley Christian | CLOSED
Missouri Baptist University | CLOSED
Montessori Children’s Home Godfrey | CLOSED
Montgomery Co R- 2 Schools | CLOSED
Mount Beulah Christian Academy | CLOSED
Mt. Olive School Dist. 5 | CLOSING AT 12:30
Nashville Dist. 49 | CLOSED
National Acad. Beauty Arts Park Hills | CLOSED
National Acad Beauty Arts Festus | CLOSED
Nerinx Hall High School | CLOSED
New Athens Dist. 60 | CLOSED
New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED
New Haven School District | CLOSED
New Life Christian School Bridgeton | CLOSED
Newburg R 2 | CLOSED
Nextstep for Life C.S.S. | CLOSED
Normandy School Collaborative | CLOSED
North County Christian School | CLOSED
North Side Community School | CLOSED
North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED
North Technical – SSD | CLOSED
Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED
Notre Dame High School | CLOSED
O’Fallon IL Dist. 90 | CLOSED
O’Fallon Twp. High School 203 | CLOSED
OakHaven Montessori | CLOSED
Oakdale Dist. 1 | CLOSED
Odin Public Schools | CLOSED
Orchard Farm School Dist. | CLOSED
Our Lady Queen of Peace House Springs | CLOSED
Our Lady of Guadalupe | CLOSED
Our Lady of the Pillar | CLOSED
Our Redeemer Lutheran School | CLOSED
Our Savior Lutheran in Fenton | CLOSED
Parkway Schools | CLOSED
Patterson School No.3 | CLOSED
Patterson School No.4 | CLOSED
Pattonville School District | CLOSED
Perry County Dist. 32 | CLOSED
Phelps Co. R 3 Schools | CLOSED
Pike – Lincoln Technical Center | CLOSED
Pontiac – William Holiday | CLOSED
Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED
Prairie Du Rocher Dist. 134 | CLOSED
Preciarus Mastery Academy | CLOSED
Principia College | CLOSED
Principia School | CLOSED
Queen of All Saints in Oakville | CLOSED
Quest Day Trtmt.-St. Charles | CLOSED
ROE 50 Alternative Ed Center Safe School | CLOSED
Red Bud Dist. 132 | CLOSED
Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED
Ritenour School District | CLOSED
River Roads Lutheran School | CLOSED
Riverbend Head Start | CLOSED
Riverview Gardens School Dist. | CLOSED
Rockwood School District | CLOSED
Rolla Public Schools | CLOSED
Rosati Kain High School | CLOSED
Rossman School | CLOSED
Roxana Comm. Unit Dist. 1 | CLOSED
SIU Dental School | CLOSED
SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start | CLOSED
SIU Edwardsville | CLOSED
SS. Peter and Paul Collinsville | CLOSED
Sacred Heart School Eureka | CLOSED
Sacred Heart School Troy MO | CLOSED
Sacred Heart in Valley Park | CLOSED
Saint Louis Christian Academy | CLOSED
Salem Lutheran in Affton | CLOSED
Salem Lutheran in Blackjack | CLOSED
Sandoval Dist. 501 | CLOSED
Shiloh Village Dist. 85 | CLOSED
Signal Hill Dist. 181 | CLOSED
Silex R 1 Schools | CLOSED
Smithton School Dist. 130 | CLOSED
South City Community School | CLOSED
South Iron County R 1 | CLOSED
South Technical – SSD | CLOSED
Southeast Mo. State Univ. | CLOSED
Southwestern Dist. 9 | CLOSED
Southwestern Illinois College | CLOSED
Sparta Dist. 140 | CLOSED
Sparta Head Start – Full Day | CLOSED
Special School DIst. Schools | CLOSED
Spring Bluff R 15 | CLOSED
St. Agatha’s in New Athens | CLOSED
St. Agnes School | CLOSED
St. Alban Roe School | CLOSED
St. Alphonsus in Silex | CLOSED
St. Ambrose in Godfrey | CLOSED
St. Ambrose in St. Louis | CLOSED
St. Anthony School Sullivan | CLOSED
St. Boniface in Edwardsville | CLOSED
St. Catherine Laboure School | CLOSED
St. Charles Borromeo | CLOSED
St. Charles City Schools | CLOSED
St. Charles Community College | CLOSED THRU SUNDAY
St. Charles ESL Classes | CLOSED SATURDAY
St. Clair R 13 | CLOSED
St. Clare Catholic School St. Clair | CLOSED
St. Clare in O’Fallon IL | CLOSED
St. Clement School in Des Peres | CLOSED
St. Clement in Bowling Green | CLOSED
St. Cletus | CLOSED
St. Elizabeth in Granite City | CLOSED
St. Elmo CUSD 202 | CLOSED
St. Ferdinand Catholic School | CLOSED
St. Frances Cabrini Academy | CLOSED
St. Francis Borgia Elementary | CLOSED
St. George in Hermann | CLOSED
St. Gertrude School – Krakow | CLOSED
St. Ignatius of Loyola | CLOSED
St. James Catholic – Millstadt | CLOSED
St. James R-1 School District | CLOSED
St. James The Greater | CLOSED
St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED
St. Joan of Arc | CLOSED
St. John’s Lutheran School Ellisville | CLOSED
St. John Baptist in Villa Ridge | CLOSED
St. John the Baptist in Smithton | CLOSED
St. Joseph School — Zell | CLOSED
St. Joseph in Cottleville | CLOSED
St. Joseph in Farmington | CLOSED
St. Joseph in Freeburg | CLOSED
St. Joseph in Manchester | CLOSED
St. Justin the Martyr | CLOSED
St. Louis Christian College | CLOSED
St. Louis City Public Schools | CLOSED
St. Louis College Health Career Fenton | CLOSED
St. Louis College Health Careers City | CLOSED
St. Louis College Prep | CLOSED
St. Louis College of Pharmacy | CLOSED
St. Louis Community College | CLOSED
St. Louis LDA | CLOSED
St.Louis Language Immersion School | CLOSED
St. Louis University | CLOSED
St. Louis University High School | CLOSED
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School | CLOSED
St. Mark’s Catholic School | CLOSED
St. Mark’s Lutheran in Eureka | CLOSED
St. Marks Mini School Florissant | CLOSED
St. Mary’s High School | CLOSED
St. Mary’s in Edwardsville | CLOSED
St. Mary Magdalen Brentwood | CLOSED
St. Paul Lutheran School Des Peres | CLOSED
St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSED
St. Paul School in Highland | CLOSED
St. Paul in St. Paul | CLOSED
St. Pius X High School | CLOSED
St. Raphael the Archangel | CLOSED
St. Theodore in Wentzville | CLOSED
St. Vincent School – Dutzow | CLOSED
Staunton School Dist # 6 | CLOSING AT 12:30
Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED
Ste. Genevieve Head Start | CLOSED
Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED
Storman Academy | CLOSED
Strain Japan R 16 | CLOSED
Strictly Pediatrics Center | CLOSED
Sullivan School District | CLOSED
Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED
Teresa of Calcuta School | CLOSED
The Collaborative School | CLOSED
The College School | CLOSED
The Lead School | CLOSED
The Wilson School | CLOSED
Tower Grove Christian School | CLOSED
Triad Community District 2 | CLOSED
Trinity Catholic High School | CLOSED
Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville | CLOSED
Trinity Lutheran School St. Charles | CLOSED
Trinity Lutheran in Hoyleton | CLOSED
Troy R 3 | CLOSED
True Vine Christian Ctr Shiloh | CLOSED
Twin Oaks Christian School | CLOSED
Union R 11 | CLOSED
University City School District | CLOSED
University of Missouri St. Louis | CLOSED
Urban League Head Start | CLOSED
Valley Park School Dist. | CLOSED
Valley R 6 | CLOSED
Valmeyer CUSD #3 | CLOSED
Vandalia 203 | CLOSED
Vatterott College Sunset Hills | CLOSED
Venice School District | CLOSED
Vianney High School | CLOSED
Victory Christian Academy in Affton | CLOSED
Visitation Academy | CLOSED
Warren County R 3 | CLOSED
Washington Co. Handicapped Ctr. | CLOSED
Washington Public Schools | CLOSED
Waterloo School Dist. 5 | CLOSED
Webster Groves School Dist. | CLOSED
Webster University | CLOSED
Wee Care on Halls Ferry | CLOSED
Wentzville ESL Classes | CLOSED SATURDAY
Wentzville R 4 Schools | CLOSED
West St. Francois County | CLOSED
Westminster Christian Academy | CLOSED
Whiteside District 115 | CLOSED
Whitfield School | CLOSED
William Bedell ARC School | CLOSED
Windsor C 1 | CLOSED
Winfield R 4 | CLOSED
Wolf Branch District 113 | CLOSED
Wood River Hartford Dist 15 | CLOSED
Wood River St. Paul Lutheran | CLOSED
Word of Life Lutheran School | CLOSED
Wright City R 2 | CLOSED
Yeshivat Kadimah High School | CLOSED
Zion Lutheran School Belleville | CLOSED
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.