Ice Storm Warning Prompts School Closings Throughout The Region

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An ice storm warning remains in effect for the region.

This has prompted dozens of school closings for Friday. We have those closures listed below.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

ALEX Recovery School Desloge | CLOSED

Abiding Savior Lutheran School | CLOSED

Academy at Day Spring | CLOSED

Academy of St. Louis – Chesterfield | CLOSED

Academy of the Sacred Heart | CLOSED

Affton Christian Kids Preschool | CLOSED

Affton School District | CLOSED

Al Manara Academy | CLOSED

Al Salam Day School | CLOSED

All Saints School in St. Peters | CLOSED

Althoff Catholic HS | CLOSED

Alton Catholic Children’s Home | CLOSED

Alton Dist. 11 | CLOSED

American Trade School | CLOSED

Annunziata School | CLOSED

Apprende High School | CLOSED

Apprende Private School | CLOSED

Aquinas Institute of Theology | CLOSED

Arcadia Valley R 2 | CLOSED

Ascension School in Chesterfield | CLOSED

Assumption in O’Fallon MO | CLOSED

Assumption on Mattis Road | CLOSED

Atonement Lutheran School | CLOSED

Autumn Hill State School | CLOSED

B.W. Robinson School MSSD 23 | CLOSED

Barat Academy | CLOSED

Bayless Schools | CLOSED

Belleville Dist. 118 | CLOSED

Belleville THSD 201 | CLOSED

Berean Christian School | CLOSED

Bethalto District 8 Schools | CLOSED

Bethel Christian Academy | CLOSED

Bishop DuBourg H.S. | CLOSED

Blessed Sacrament Belleville | CLOSED

Boncl R 10 | CLOSED

Bond County Dist. 2 | CLOSED

Boonslick State School | CLOSED

Broadcast Center | CLOSED

Brooklyn – Lovejoy 188 | CLOSED

Brownstown CUSD 201 | CLOSED

Brussels School Dist. 42 | CLOSED

Bunker Hill School Dist. | CLOSING AT 12:30

CAE Day Services | CLOSED

CBC High School | CLOSED

CCSI / Beck School of Nursing | CLOSED

Cahokia Dist. 187 | CLOSED

Calhoun Dist

Campbell Montessori School | CLOSED

Cardinal Ritter College Prep | CLOSED

Carlinville Dist. 1 | CLOSING AT 1:30 PM

Center for Autism Bldg. 1 & 2 | CLOSED

Centerville R 1 Schools | CLOSED

Central Institute for the Deaf | CLOSED

Central R 3 Park Hills | CLOSED

Central School Dist. 104 | CLOSED

Centralia High School | CLOSED

Chamberlain College of Nursing | CLOSED

Chaminade College Prep. | CLOSED

Chester School Dist. 139 | CLOSED

Chesterfield Montessori | CLOSED

Children’s Ctr. at St. Andrews UMC | CLOSED

Christ Community Lutheran | CLOSED

Christ Our Savior Lutheran HS | CLOSED

Christian Academy of St. Louis | CLOSED

Christian Outreach School | CLOSED

Christ the King | CLOSED

Churchill Center and School | CLOSED

Clayton School District | CLOSED

Clinton Co. School Consortium | CLOSED

Clopton Pike County R 3 | CLOSED

Collinsville Dist. 10 | CLOSED

Columbia College St. Louis | CAMPUS IS CLOSED

Columbia Community Dist. 4 | CLOSED

Community Christian Academy | CLOSED

Community School | CLOSED

Comtrea | CLOSED

Confluence Academy ALL Campuses | CLOSED

Coordinated Youth School | CLOSED

Covenant Christian School | CLOSED

Crave Beauty Academy | CLOSED

Crawford Co. R 1 Bourbon | CLOSED

Crawford Co. R 2 Cuba | CLOSED

Creative Touch Cosmetology School | CLOSED

Crosspoint Christian School | CLOSED

Crossroads College Prep School | CLOSED

Crystal City Public Schools | CLOSED

De Smet Jesuit High School | CLOSED

Delta Gamma Center | CLOSED

Dent – Phelps R-3 | CLOSED

Desoto School District | CLOSED

Discovery School | CLOSED

Dunklin R 5 | CLOSED

Dupo Dist. 196 | CLOSED

EAGLE College Prep | CLOSED

ECH Early Education Center | CLOSED

Early Childhood Prep School | CLOSED

East Alton Dist. 13 | CLOSED

East Alton Wood River Dist. 14 | CLOSED

East Central College | CLOSED

East St.Louis Charter School | CLOSED

East St. Louis District 189 | CLOSED

Edwardsville Dist. 7 | CLOSED

Electus Academy | CLOSED

Elsberry R 2 | CLOSED

Evangelical School Godfrey | CLOSED

FFC Academy | CLOSED

Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED

Ferguson – Florissant School Dist. | CLOSED

Festus R 6 Schools | CLOSED

First Baptist Academy O’Fallon IL | CLOSED

First Baptist Christian Academy | CLOSED

Fontbonne University | CLOSED

Forsyth School | CLOSED

Fort Zumwalt | CLOSED

Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED

Francis Howell School Dist. | CLOSED

Franklin Co. Trans. Council | CLOSED

Franklin County R 2 | CLOSED

Fredericktown R 1 | CLOSED

Freeburg Dist. 70 | CLOSED

Freeburg H.S. Dist. 77 | CLOSED

Gasconade County R 2 | CLOSED

Gateway Wheeler St. School | CLOSED

Gibault Catholic High School | CLOSED

Gillespie School Dist. #7 | CLOSING AT 12:30

Good Shepherd Lutheran School Collinsville | CLOSED

Good Shepherd in Hazelwood | CLOSED

Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSED

Grace Chapel Lutheran School | CLOSED

Grace Hill Head Start | CLOSED

Grand Center Arts Academy | CLOSED

Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED

Granite City School Dist | CLOSED

Great Circle School | CLOSED

Greenville College | CLOSING AT 11:00 AM

Hancock Place Schools | CLOSED

Hapkido USA Wentzville | No Friday PM Classes

Harmony Emge Dist. 175 | CLOSED

Harris Stowe State College | CLOSED

Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls | CLOSED

Hazelwood School District | CLOSED

Hermann Public Schools | CLOSED

Hickey College | CLOSED

High Mount Dist. 116 | CLOSED

Highland Community Dist. 5 | CLOSED

Hillcrest SDA School | CLOSED

Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED

Holy Cross Catholic School Cuba | CLOSED

Holy Cross Lutheran School Collinsville | CLOSED

Holy Family School Granite City | CLOSED

Holy Redeemer School | CLOSED

Holy Rosary Warrenton | CLOSED

Holy Trinity in St. Ann | CLOSED

Hope Lutheran School St. Ann | CLOSED

Hope Lutheran in High Ridge | CLOSED

HopeMark Preschool | CLOSED

Illinois Ctr for Autism Fairview Hts | CLOSED

Illinois Ctr for Autism Pasta Fare | CLOSED

Illinois Ctr for Autsim Belleville | CLOSED

Immacolata School | CLOSED

Immaculate Conception Old Monroe | CLOSED

Immanuel Lutheran School Wentzville | CLOSED

Immanuel Lutheran St. Charles | CLOSED

Immanuel Lutheran in Rosebud | CLOSED

Immanuel Lutheran in Washington | CLOSED

Incarnate Word – Chesterfield | CLOSED

JTC Academy All Campuses | CLOSED

Jefferson College | CLOSED JAN 13 & 14

Jefferson County R 7 | CLOSED

Jennings School District | CLOSED

Jersey Dist. 100 | CLOSED

John Burroughs School | CLOSED

KIPP St. Louis | CLOSED

Kaplan University | CLOSED

Kingston K 14 | CLOSED

Kirkwood School District | CLOSED

Kirkwood United Methodist PreSchool | CLOSED

La Salle Middle School | CLOSED

Ladue Schools | CLOSED

Lafayette Preparatory Academy | CLOSED

Lebanon Dist. 9 Schools | CLOSED

Legacy Christian Academy Caseyville | CLOSED

Lewis and Clark Comm. College | CLOSED

Liberty Christian Wright City | CLOSED

Lifelong Learning Institute | CLOSED

Lift for Life Academy | CLOSED

Lindbergh ECE | CLOSED

Lindbergh School District | CLOSED

Little Flower School | CLOSED

Living Water Academy | CLOSED

Living Word Christian School | CLOSED

Logan University | CLOSED

Logos School | CLOSED

Lonedell R 14 | CLOSED

Louisiana R 2 | CLOSED

Lutheran H.S. – North | E-Learning Day

Lutheran HS in St. Charles Co. | CLOSED

MICDS | CLOSED

Madison Comm. Dist. 12 | CLOSED

Mapaville State School No. 2 | CLOSED

Maplewood Richmond Heights Schools | CLOSED

Marquette Catholic H.S. in Alton | CLOSED

Mary Queen of Peace | CLOSED

Maryville Christian School | CLOSED

Mascoutah Dist. 19 | CLOSED

McKendree Univ. at Scott AFB | CLOSED

McKendree University | CLOSED

Mehlville School District | CLOSED

Menta Academy – Belleville | CLOSED

Meramec Valley R 3 | CLOSED

Messiah Lutheran School Weldon Spring | CLOSED

Metro-East Lutheran High School | CLOSED

Millstadt CCSD 160 | CLOSED

Miriam Learning Center | CLOSED

Miriam School | CLOSED

Mississippi Valley Christian | CLOSED

Missouri Baptist University | CLOSED

Montessori Children’s Home Godfrey | CLOSED

Montgomery Co R- 2 Schools | CLOSED

Mount Beulah Christian Academy | CLOSED

Mt. Olive School Dist. 5 | CLOSING AT 12:30

Nashville Dist. 49 | CLOSED

National Acad. Beauty Arts Park Hills | CLOSED

National Acad Beauty Arts Festus | CLOSED

Nerinx Hall High School | CLOSED

New Athens Dist. 60 | CLOSED

New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED

New Haven School District | CLOSED

New Life Christian School Bridgeton | CLOSED

Newburg R 2 | CLOSED

Nextstep for Life C.S.S. | CLOSED

Normandy School Collaborative | CLOSED

North County Christian School | CLOSED

North Side Community School | CLOSED

North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED

North Technical – SSD | CLOSED

Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED

Notre Dame High School | CLOSED

O’Fallon IL Dist. 90 | CLOSED

O’Fallon Twp. High School 203 | CLOSED

OakHaven Montessori | CLOSED

Oakdale Dist. 1 | CLOSED

Odin Public Schools | CLOSED

Orchard Farm School Dist. | CLOSED

Our Lady Queen of Peace House Springs | CLOSED

Our Lady of Guadalupe | CLOSED

Our Lady of the Pillar | CLOSED

Our Redeemer Lutheran School | CLOSED

Our Savior Lutheran in Fenton | CLOSED

Parkway Schools | CLOSED

Patterson School No.3 | CLOSED

Patterson School No.4 | CLOSED

Pattonville School District | CLOSED

Perry County Dist. 32 | CLOSED

Phelps Co. R 3 Schools | CLOSED

Pike – Lincoln Technical Center | CLOSED

Pontiac – William Holiday | CLOSED

Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED

Prairie Du Rocher Dist. 134 | CLOSED

Preciarus Mastery Academy | CLOSED

Principia College | CLOSED

Principia School | CLOSED

Queen of All Saints in Oakville | CLOSED

Quest Day Trtmt.-St. Charles | CLOSED

ROE 50 Alternative Ed Center Safe School | CLOSED

Red Bud Dist. 132 | CLOSED

Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED

Ritenour School District | CLOSED

River Roads Lutheran School | CLOSED

Riverbend Head Start | CLOSED

Riverview Gardens School Dist. | CLOSED

Rockwood School District | CLOSED

Rolla Public Schools | CLOSED

Rosati Kain High School | CLOSED

Rossman School | CLOSED

Roxana Comm. Unit Dist. 1 | CLOSED

SIU Dental School | CLOSED

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start | CLOSED

SIU Edwardsville | CLOSED

SS. Peter and Paul Collinsville | CLOSED

Sacred Heart School Eureka | CLOSED

Sacred Heart School Troy MO | CLOSED

Sacred Heart in Valley Park | CLOSED

Saint Louis Christian Academy | CLOSED

Salem Lutheran in Affton | CLOSED

Salem Lutheran in Blackjack | CLOSED

Sandoval Dist. 501 | CLOSED

Shiloh Village Dist. 85 | CLOSED

Signal Hill Dist. 181 | CLOSED

Silex R 1 Schools | CLOSED

Smithton School Dist. 130 | CLOSED

South City Community School | CLOSED

South Iron County R 1 | CLOSED

South Technical – SSD | CLOSED

Southeast Mo. State Univ. | CLOSED

Southwestern Dist. 9 | CLOSED

Southwestern Illinois College | CLOSED

Sparta Dist. 140 | CLOSED

Sparta Head Start – Full Day | CLOSED

Special School DIst. Schools | CLOSED

Spring Bluff R 15 | CLOSED

St. Agatha’s in New Athens | CLOSED

St. Agnes School | CLOSED

St. Alban Roe School | CLOSED

St. Alphonsus in Silex | CLOSED

St. Ambrose in Godfrey | CLOSED

St. Ambrose in St. Louis | CLOSED

St. Anthony School Sullivan | CLOSED

St. Boniface in Edwardsville | CLOSED

St. Catherine Laboure School | CLOSED

St. Charles Borromeo | CLOSED

St. Charles City Schools | CLOSED

St. Charles Community College | CLOSED THRU SUNDAY

St. Charles ESL Classes | CLOSED SATURDAY

St. Clair R 13 | CLOSED

St. Clare Catholic School St. Clair | CLOSED

St. Clare in O’Fallon IL | CLOSED

St. Clement School in Des Peres | CLOSED

St. Clement in Bowling Green | CLOSED

St. Cletus | CLOSED

St. Elizabeth in Granite City | CLOSED

St. Elmo CUSD 202 | CLOSED

St. Ferdinand Catholic School | CLOSED

St. Frances Cabrini Academy | CLOSED

St. Francis Borgia Elementary | CLOSED

St. George in Hermann | CLOSED

St. Gertrude School – Krakow | CLOSED

St. Ignatius of Loyola | CLOSED

St. James Catholic – Millstadt | CLOSED

St. James R-1 School District | CLOSED

St. James The Greater | CLOSED

St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED

St. Joan of Arc | CLOSED

St. John’s Lutheran School Ellisville | CLOSED

St. John Baptist in Villa Ridge | CLOSED

St. John the Baptist in Smithton | CLOSED

St. Joseph School — Zell | CLOSED

St. Joseph in Cottleville | CLOSED

St. Joseph in Farmington | CLOSED

St. Joseph in Freeburg | CLOSED

St. Joseph in Manchester | CLOSED

St. Justin the Martyr | CLOSED

St. Louis Christian College | CLOSED

St. Louis City Public Schools | CLOSED

St. Louis College Health Career Fenton | CLOSED

St. Louis College Health Careers City | CLOSED

St. Louis College Prep | CLOSED

St. Louis College of Pharmacy | CLOSED

St. Louis Community College | CLOSED

St. Louis LDA | CLOSED

St.Louis Language Immersion School | CLOSED

St. Louis University | CLOSED

St. Louis University High School | CLOSED

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School | CLOSED

St. Mark’s Catholic School | CLOSED

St. Mark’s Lutheran in Eureka | CLOSED

St. Marks Mini School Florissant | CLOSED

St. Mary’s High School | CLOSED

St. Mary’s in Edwardsville | CLOSED

St. Mary Magdalen Brentwood | CLOSED

St. Paul Lutheran School Des Peres | CLOSED

St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSED

St. Paul School in Highland | CLOSED

St. Paul in St. Paul | CLOSED

St. Pius X High School | CLOSED

St. Raphael the Archangel | CLOSED

St. Theodore in Wentzville | CLOSED

St. Vincent School – Dutzow | CLOSED

Staunton School Dist # 6 | CLOSING AT 12:30

Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED

Ste. Genevieve Head Start | CLOSED

Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED

Storman Academy | CLOSED

Strain Japan R 16 | CLOSED

Strictly Pediatrics Center | CLOSED

Sullivan School District | CLOSED

Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED

Teresa of Calcuta School | CLOSED

The Collaborative School | CLOSED

The College School | CLOSED

The Lead School | CLOSED

The Wilson School | CLOSED

Tower Grove Christian School | CLOSED

Triad Community District 2 | CLOSED

Trinity Catholic High School | CLOSED

Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville | CLOSED

Trinity Lutheran School St. Charles | CLOSED

Trinity Lutheran in Hoyleton | CLOSED

Troy R 3 | CLOSED

True Vine Christian Ctr Shiloh | CLOSED

Twin Oaks Christian School | CLOSED

Union R 11 | CLOSED

University City School District | CLOSED

University of Missouri St. Louis | CLOSED

Urban League Head Start | CLOSED

Valley Park School Dist. | CLOSED

Valley R 6 | CLOSED

Valmeyer CUSD #3 | CLOSED

Vandalia 203 | CLOSED

Vatterott College Sunset Hills | CLOSED

Venice School District | CLOSED

Vianney High School | CLOSED

Victory Christian Academy in Affton | CLOSED

Visitation Academy | CLOSED

Warren County R 3 | CLOSED

Washington Co. Handicapped Ctr. | CLOSED

Washington Public Schools | CLOSED

Waterloo School Dist. 5 | CLOSED

Webster Groves School Dist. | CLOSED

Webster University | CLOSED

Wee Care on Halls Ferry | CLOSED

Wentzville ESL Classes | CLOSED SATURDAY

Wentzville R 4 Schools | CLOSED

West St. Francois County | CLOSED

Westminster Christian Academy | CLOSED

Whiteside District 115 | CLOSED

Whitfield School | CLOSED

William Bedell ARC School | CLOSED

Windsor C 1 | CLOSED

Winfield R 4 | CLOSED

Wolf Branch District 113 | CLOSED

Wood River Hartford Dist 15 | CLOSED

Wood River St. Paul Lutheran | CLOSED

Word of Life Lutheran School | CLOSED

Wright City R 2 | CLOSED

Yeshivat Kadimah High School | CLOSED

Zion Lutheran School Belleville | CLOSED