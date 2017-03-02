Identity of shooting victim released by police

( KTRS ) Authorities have identified the man who was found fatally shot Monday night. Police say the victim was 45 yr old Shun Berry. He was found Monday around 7:30 pm, in the 4200 block of Neosho Ave. Responding officers report that Berry was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the head, neck and […]

No further details have been released. The investigation is on going.