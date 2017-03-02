Identity of shooting victim released by police

( KTRS ) Authorities have identified the man who was found fatally shot Monday night. Police say the victim was 45 yr old Shun Berry. He was found Monday around 7:30 pm, in the 4200 block of Neosho Ave. Responding officers report that Berry was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the head, neck and […]
( KTRS ) Authorities have identified the man who was found fatally shot Monday night.
Police say the victim was 45 yr old Shun Berry. He was found Monday around 7:30 pm, in the 4200 block of Neosho Ave.
Responding officers report that Berry was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the head, neck and leg.
No further details have been released. The investigation is on going.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.