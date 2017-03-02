Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Identity of shooting victim released by police

Local

Identity of shooting victim released by police

Written by:
2017/03/02 4:41 AM
Identity of shooting victim released by police

( KTRS ) Authorities have identified the man who was found fatally shot Monday night.

Police say the victim was 45 yr old Shun Berry. He was found Monday around 7:30 pm, in the 4200 block of Neosho Ave.

Responding officers report that Berry was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the head, neck and leg.

No further details have been released. The investigation is on going.

By News

