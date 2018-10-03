Eileen Boyce is spokeswoman for the Democratic attorney general. She said Wednesday that authorities will review whether laws were broken and whether residents, their families, staff members and the public “were informed in a timely and appropriate manner.”

The announcement came the day that WBEZ Chicago reported that emails from summer 2015 show that Republican Rauner’s administration delayed public notice of a Legionnaire’s outbreak at the Quincy home. Fourteen people have died and dozens were sickened in the past three years.

Rauner spokeswoman Patty Schuh (SHOO’) says the administration has not hidden information from residents’ families, lawmakers or taxpayers.