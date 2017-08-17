ILL House Votes Next Week on Veto of State School Funding Plan

SPRINGFIELD (AP) Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says the chamber will take a vote next week on overriding Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a school funding plan. Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, says the House will meet Aug. 23 to consider an override. House Democrats called a vote Wednesday on legislation that incorporates the changes Gov. Rauner […]
SPRINGFIELD (AP) Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says the chamber will take a vote next week on overriding Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a school funding plan. Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, says the House will meet Aug. 23 to consider an override.
House Democrats called a vote Wednesday on legislation that incorporates the changes Gov. Rauner wants made on a new formula for financing public schools. Democrats said they wanted to gauge support for the governor’s ideas.
The legislation failed with no “yes” votes, 60 against and 33 members voting “present.” Republicans complained it was a sham procedure to hide the fact that Democrats don’t have enough votes for an override. Madigan criticized GOP members for not supporting their own governor’s proposal.
The Senate voted to override on Sunday.
