Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner attacked Democrat J.B. Pritzker, last night, calling Pritzker a “trust fund baby” and a tax cheat.
The debate held in Chicago, was the first of two debates. Pritzker is the billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel chain. Pritzker blasted multimillionaire, Rauner, for covering up a deadly legionnaires disease outbreak at a veterans home. The disease is a form of pneumonia. Pritzker said Rauner failed to protect the veterans in his care, leading to 14 deaths and many more sick.
